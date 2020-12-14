Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: New Orleans Saints

In November, NFL Network analysts made midseason predictions, including which team would win Super Bowl LV.

The top vote-getter in the AFC: the Chiefs. In the NFC, the Saints got the most votes. A Kansas City-New Orleans Super Bowl was a popular choice in the preseason, too.

On Sunday, the Chiefs will be in New Orleans, and this game has been highly anticipated since the NFL schedule was released. The Chiefs, 12-1, have the best record in the AFC, while the Saints, 10-3, are tied with the Packers for the best record in the NFC, but Green Bay has the tiebreaker.

Each week I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Saints ahead of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 3:25 and will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5):

1. Brees update

Quarterback Drew Brees, who hasn’t played since Nov. 15 against San Francisco, had circled the Chiefs’ game as when he hoped to return. But the NFL Network reported Brees didn’t have a full range of motion in his last throwing session, but will throw Wednesday to see if there is improvement.

In the game against the 49ers, Brees had a collapsed lung, ESPN reported, and multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest,

Adam Schefter of ESPN said Sunday the Saints want Brees, 41, to make a full recovery, be able to throw without any limitations and have complete range of motion before starting him. He is questionable to return this Sunday.

2. Taysom’s fumbles

Taysom Hill replaced Brees and helped the Saints to three straight victories, but the Eagles snapped that streak with a 24-21 win on Sunday. Hill has completed 86 of 119 passes for 920 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has a 98.7 passer rating.

The biggest knock? Hill has fumbled 10 times and lost five of them. That includes this one Sunday:

Hill also rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

3. Eye on Kamara

Running back Alvin Kamara is the Saints’ leading rusher (723 yards) and receiver (699). He has 14 total touchdowns (10 rushing, four receiving) and is New Orleans’ most dangerous player even though he has yet to rush for 100 yards in a game this season.

Latavius Murray is second with 581 yards rushing for the Saints.

4. O Come, Emmanuel

Emmanuel Sanders, the former Broncos and 49ers receiver, has 44 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns. Michael Thomas, who has appeared in just seven games after suffering an ankle injury, has 40 receptions for 438 yards.

Tight end Jared Cook has 28 catches for 450 yards and a team-best six touchdowns.

5. NFL’s best defense?

Heading into the weekend, the Saints defense was ranked first in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) by Football Outsiders. The Saints (34.3%) were far ahead of the next two teams on the list: Steelers (26.4%) and Buccaneers (26.1%).

In yards allowed, New Orleans has the second-ranked defense (298.4 yards per game) and has given up the fifth-fewest points (20.4 per game). The Saints have the fourth-ranked pass defense (209.2 ypg) and second-ranked rush defense (89.2 ypg).

The Eagles snapped New Orleans’ streak of 55 games without allowing a 100-yard rusher as running back Mile Sanders ran for 115 yards and quarterback Jalen Hurts had 106 yards on the ground.

The Saints had not allowed an opponent to score more than 20 points in five straight games but Philly ended that streak as well.

The Saints are sixth in the NFL in quarterback pressures per dropback at 23.8%, per Pro Football Reference. New Orleans is tied for seventh in the NFL with 36 sacks.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is tied for third in the league with 10.5 sacks, but he’s not the only putting heat on opposing quarterbacks.

The Saints have 3 of the top 5 players by pressure rate this season (min. 100 pass rushes).



Demario Davis leads the NFL with a 19.1% pressure rate, driven by a massive 11 pressures in Weeks 10-11, 3 more than any off-ball LB in a two-game span since 2016.#Saints pic.twitter.com/mbNDj5JVw4 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 11, 2020

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Marcus Williams lead the Saints with three interceptions each.