Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 33-27 win Sunday over the Dolphins

Following the Chiefs’ 33-27 win over the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted: “I have a love/hate relationship with Hard Rock stadium!”

In February, Mahomes threw a pair of interceptions, but the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

On Sunday, Mahomes threw three interceptions for just the second time in his career, but the Chiefs still prevailed.

There were stretches in which the Chiefs were rolling and other times when they struggled on Sunday. In the end, the Chiefs did the thing that mattered most: won.

Here are highlights from the game (and if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Looking for Chiefs-centric plays? They are below, starting with Tyreek Hill’s 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter:

Just before halftime, Mahomes threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Hill caught a 44-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter:

Shortly after that, Mecole Hardman returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown:

Chris Jones got a safety when he sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone. That gave the Chiefs a 30-10 lead in the third quarter:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service