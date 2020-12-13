Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 33-27 win Sunday over the Dolphins

Following the Chiefs’ 33-27 win over the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted: “I have a love/hate relationship with Hard Rock stadium!”

In February, Mahomes threw a pair of interceptions, but the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

On Sunday, Mahomes threw three interceptions for just the second time in his career, but the Chiefs still prevailed.

There were stretches in which the Chiefs were rolling and other times when they struggled on Sunday. In the end, the Chiefs did the thing that mattered most: won.

Here are highlights from the game (and if the video doesn’t play, click or tap here):

Looking for Chiefs-centric plays? They are below, starting with Tyreek Hill’s 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter:

Just before halftime, Mahomes threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce:

Hill caught a 44-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter:

Shortly after that, Mecole Hardman returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown:

Chris Jones got a safety when he sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone. That gave the Chiefs a 30-10 lead in the third quarter: