Close win and a division title: Chiefs fans sound off on 33-27 victory at Miami

At one point, the Chiefs scored 30 consecutive points on Sunday and appeared to be on their way to a blowout victory in Miami.

But the Dolphins rallied and made it a close game as the Chiefs came away with a 33-27 victory.

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West championship, their fifth straight division title.

Here is what KC fans were saying on Twitter about the game:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
