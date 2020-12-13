Close win and a division title: Chiefs fans sound off on 33-27 victory at Miami

At one point, the Chiefs scored 30 consecutive points on Sunday and appeared to be on their way to a blowout victory in Miami.

But the Dolphins rallied and made it a close game as the Chiefs came away with a 33-27 victory.

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West championship, their fifth straight division title.

Here is what KC fans were saying on Twitter about the game:

7-0 on the road. Beat a really good team today. 5 straight AFC West titles. Keep going! #ChiefsKingdom #KCvsMIA — BizExtrovert (@PhDSportsEQ) December 13, 2020

Chiefs must really care about networks staying with their game. The gotta keep teams in it so they dont switch out. #ChiefsKingdom #CBS — Charlie Jones (@Mongolchuck) December 13, 2020

Damn. 4 TOs and you still get a W? This is a TEAM #ChiefsKingdom — Austin King (@Austin_G_King) December 13, 2020

We can not play like this against the saints next weekend!! #KCvsMIA #ChiefsKingdom — THE KAT WHISPERER! (@whoiskingosiris) December 13, 2020

For the fifth consecutive season, the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC West Champions! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/pRAIMcOB7e — deion hulse (@HulsesHotTakes) December 13, 2020

Iv been speechless so many times throughout this game. Good and bad @Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Miki (@mikaylamariep87) December 13, 2020

#Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom I’ll take the win but this better be a wake up call. You can’t play that sloppy and win. We was fortunate today. We need to clean our offense up especially our offensive line. It’s been bad for too long now! We will struggle in the playoffs if we don’t — StaySleep-_- (@PJ_Stay_Sleep) December 13, 2020

Nice winning the division but we have much bigger aspirations than that. #ChiefsKingdom — Tyler Collins (@zou_dude) December 13, 2020

Thanks @Chiefs for the win today! It was a tough game and I appreciate the work. @Chiefs wins make Mondays a lot more bearable. #KCvsMIA #chiefskingdom — James (Josh) Knight (@jaknight090405) December 13, 2020

That entire game was a “too big to fail” experience and i must say it is rare to have that feeling in KC. #ChiefsKingdom — Nach (@MaybachNach) December 13, 2020

All things considered:



Turn ball over 4 times & win a road game against a playoff team.



Can’t be mad. #chiefs — Elite Consumer of Pizza (@Jtfawver) December 13, 2020

#Chiefs playing these Florida teams way too close. The Bucs now the Fins. #ChiefsKingdom — Marcus Ramirez (@TheJayhawk4ever) December 13, 2020