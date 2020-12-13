For Pete's Sake
Close win and a division title: Chiefs fans sound off on 33-27 victory at Miami
At one point, the Chiefs scored 30 consecutive points on Sunday and appeared to be on their way to a blowout victory in Miami.
But the Dolphins rallied and made it a close game as the Chiefs came away with a 33-27 victory.
The Chiefs clinched the AFC West championship, their fifth straight division title.
Here is what KC fans were saying on Twitter about the game:
Comments