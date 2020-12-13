Kansas City Star Logo
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce channeled Randy Moss with this reception against the Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass over Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee AP

During his 14 NFL seasons, wide receiver Randy Moss tormented opposing defenders in a number of ways.

Many opposing cornerbacks were victimized by the 6-foot-4 Moss as he would simply outjump a defender who was seemingly in perfect position to make a play.

During the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami, tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass which was vintage Moss.

In the third quarter, the Chiefs had a third-and-1 from their own 17-yard line and quarterback Patrick Mahomes floated a pass to Kelce along the sideline. He leaped over Dolphins safety Eric Rowe and made a beautiful catch:

Didn’t that look like Moss? The play gained 32 yards.

Pete Grathoff
