For Pete's Sake
Georgia Tech basketball team celebrates win by smashing a coronavirus piñata
Here’s guessing a lot of people would like to take a crack at this thing.
Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner brought out a very special piñata in the locker room to celebrate a 75-64 win at Nebraska on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets had started a tradition after winning a road game in which the players would get all the junk food they wanted at a gas station. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not happening.
So Pastner improvised with the piñata after topping the Cornhuskers. I’m not sure anyone has seen this before, but the piñata was shaped like a coronavirus.
Weird, right? Well, then again, maybe not for 2020.
