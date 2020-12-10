Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Georgia Tech basketball team celebrates win by smashing a coronavirus piñata

Screengrab of Georgia Tech basketball Twitter video

Here’s guessing a lot of people would like to take a crack at this thing.

Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner brought out a very special piñata in the locker room to celebrate a 75-64 win at Nebraska on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets had started a tradition after winning a road game in which the players would get all the junk food they wanted at a gas station. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not happening.

So Pastner improvised with the piñata after topping the Cornhuskers. I’m not sure anyone has seen this before, but the piñata was shaped like a coronavirus.

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Weird, right? Well, then again, maybe not for 2020.

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service