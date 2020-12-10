Georgia Tech basketball team celebrates win by smashing a coronavirus piñata

Here’s guessing a lot of people would like to take a crack at this thing.

Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner brought out a very special piñata in the locker room to celebrate a 75-64 win at Nebraska on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets had started a tradition after winning a road game in which the players would get all the junk food they wanted at a gas station. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not happening.

So Pastner improvised with the piñata after topping the Cornhuskers. I’m not sure anyone has seen this before, but the piñata was shaped like a coronavirus.

#RoadKill = Gas Station ️



Even if we have to bring the gas station to us @AndyDemetra 2020 right?? pic.twitter.com/ngsCvnqsYc — Georgia Tech Basketball (@GTMBB) December 10, 2020

Weird, right? Well, then again, maybe not for 2020.