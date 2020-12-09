Royals’ new Class A affiliate in the Quad Cities has unique stadium and team logo

Royals fans will have a much easier road trip if they want to see the team’s Class A-advanced team in the 2021 season.

On Wednesday, the Royals announced they offered invitations to four minor-league affiliates, and the Class A-Advanced team will be the Quad Cities, which is located in Davenport, Iowa, instead of Wilmington, Delaware.

Here are a few things to know about the Quad Cities team.

Nickname

Minor-league baseball teams are known for having unique names, and Quad Cities has one of the better ones: the River Bandits.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

SportsLogoNet.com talked with Dave Heller, one of the River Bandits owners, who said the name was chosen in a contest after the 2007. It was the team’s name from 1992-2003.

“With six finalists of names suggested, the River Bandits name took something like 82 percent of the vote,” Heller told Sports Logo Net. “In a six-way race, that’s a pretty significant landslide, so we rechristened the team the River Bandits.”

Logo

A masked raccoon is featured prominently in the logo, which is one of the coolest in baseball:

This is the minor league baseball names I like to see. Look forward to seeing the 2027 World Series rock their River Bandits gear pic.twitter.com/FRsiOGjoBh — Mason Voth (@TheRealMasonV) December 9, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“We wanted something that could be both friendly and fierce at the same time,” Heller told Sports Logo Net. “And we thought a raccoon with basically a mask around its eyes already, was the ideal way to depict a bandit that could be both friendly and fierce.”

The Stadium

A few years ago, Modern Woodmen Park was voted by USA Today readers as the best in minor-league baseball.

The Mississippi River flows beyond the right-field fence, and the Centennial Bridge is a prominent feature.

Ballpark Digest said the park opened in 1931 as Davenport Municipal Stadium and has been known as John O’Donnell Stadium. It is the oldest stadium used continuously by a current minor-league baseball team for more than 50 years.

QC Drone shot video of Modern Woodmen Park at night:

The Beer Baseball Blog shared this more detailed look at the park: