Fort Hays State gets some love from ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt after win at K-State

Proof that Fort Hays State doesn’t get mentioned all that often on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” could be seen Tuesday on the scroll as Scott Van Pelt narrated the highlights to the Tigers’ 81-68 win over K-State.

“Fort Hays State is a Div. II school.”

That was helpful information for many viewers who may have wondered about the school that pulled the stunning upset.

The scroll also said Fort Hays State had a 0-3 record. Those losses have come against MIAA foes Washburn, Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney.

The Tigers won despite head coach Mark Johnson and associate head coach Jeremy Brown not being on the bench because of COVID-19 concerns. Assistant coach Todd Johnston took over in their place, and got to take part in the postgame celebration in the locker room:

While discussing the Tigers’ victory, Van Pelt noted the “Icelandic basketball stylings” of forward Bjarni Jonsson, who is from Borgarnes, Iceland.

Our guys getting some love on Sportscenter tonight from @notthefakeSVP. "B" with some "Icelandic Basketball Stylings!" Awesome effort @fhsutigerhoops! #DefendTheFort pic.twitter.com/H8mSUzbMYO — FHSU Athletics (@fhsuathletics) December 9, 2020

Fort Hays State guard Quinten Rock got some love, too, as he made the Top 10 plays:

While there was happiness in western Kansas, the feeling among Wildcats fans could be summed up by Twitter user Neal Smith:

start over. That is the most embarrassed I have ever been to be a KSU fan. Use the prestige that already exists from Kstate athletics and start recruiting actual quality athletes instead of players from the middle of a Kansas farm. #makekstatesportsgreatagain — Neal Smith (@Neal46346121) December 9, 2020

Many other K-State fans expressed their displeasure with the defeat and Wildcats coach Bruce Weber.