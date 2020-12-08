Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes offers thoughts on whether barbecue is better in KC or Texas

Kansas City takes pride in its barbecue and for good reason.

But people who live in Memphis, St. Louis, North Carolina and Texas would say their barbecue is superior to what Kansas City has to offer.

But one native Texan spoke highly of the barbecue here.

During his weekly interview with KCSP (610 AM), Mahomes was asked if the barbecue is better in Kansas City or Texas.

Naturally, burnt ends were part of the conversation, and Kansas City appears to have the edge in Mahomes’ mind.

“There are certain things I feel like Texas does better, but as overall barbecue, I feel like Kansas City is hard to beat,” Mahomes said. “Every time my boys come to town, they get barbecue from different spots and they agree with me. Just the variety, the different things, the sides, the burnt ends, all that different type of stuff that Kansas City does, it’s hard to beat it.”

You can listen to the entire interview here.