Chiefs players, fans thank Alex Smith as Washington beats the Steelers, helps KC
The Chiefs still trail the Pittsburgh Steelers in the race for the top seed in the AFC playoff field, but the gap shrank Monday thanks to a former Kansas City player.
Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers 23-17 on Monday night. The Steelers dropped to 11-1 on the season, which is the same record as the Chiefs.
With four games remaining in the season, the Steelers and Chiefs are neck-and-neck as they vie for the only bye week in the AFC playoffs. Pittsburgh has the edge because it lost to a non-conference team while the Chiefs were beaten by the Raiders.
Washington’s win was huge for the Chiefs, and a few of Smith’s former teammates acknowledged his contribution to Kansas City’s cause. This was offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz:
Here is what Chris Jones tweeted:
Chiefs fans also showed their gratitude. Here is a small sample of what was shared on Twitter:
