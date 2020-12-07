Chiefs players, fans thank Alex Smith as Washington beats the Steelers, helps KC

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) calls a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP

The Chiefs still trail the Pittsburgh Steelers in the race for the top seed in the AFC playoff field, but the gap shrank Monday thanks to a former Kansas City player.

Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in Pittsburgh and beat the Steelers 23-17 on Monday night. The Steelers dropped to 11-1 on the season, which is the same record as the Chiefs.

With four games remaining in the season, the Steelers and Chiefs are neck-and-neck as they vie for the only bye week in the AFC playoffs. Pittsburgh has the edge because it lost to a non-conference team while the Chiefs were beaten by the Raiders.

Washington’s win was huge for the Chiefs, and a few of Smith’s former teammates acknowledged his contribution to Kansas City’s cause. This was offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz:

Alex! — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) December 8, 2020

Here is what Chris Jones tweeted:

Alex smith — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) December 8, 2020

Chiefs fans also showed their gratitude. Here is a small sample of what was shared on Twitter:

Thank you, Alex. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 8, 2020

RING. OF. HONOR. — Thom Merrilin Miranda (@j15royals) December 8, 2020

Alex Smith, I could absolutely kiss you right now. Thank you from all of #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/1hEonCK8vj — Autumn Bishop (@autumnbish) December 8, 2020

Thank you, Alex Smith .... #Chiefs — Brad Porter (@bradkporter) December 8, 2020

Greatest comeback by a player... maybe EVER? #ChiefsKingdom thanks our guy Alex Smith for taking down the @steelers tonight! Here we go @Chiefs !!! #KansasCity — Patrick Fee (@ThatLiquorGuy) December 8, 2020

ALEX SMITH AND THE FOOTBALL TEAM. pic.twitter.com/uw16qjFjJU — Steven St.John (@SSJWHB) December 8, 2020

Thanks for the assist, Alex Smith! #ChiefsKingdom — Bob Fescoe (@bobfescoe) December 8, 2020

Alex Smith: All time chiefs great



Changed the culture, groomed the , beat the Steelers



Still winning games for the #Chiefs https://t.co/N46XC9WelS — Rob (@FreshBrewdBeats) December 8, 2020

I am so proud of Alex Smith! He did the impossible and handed the Steelers their first loss of the season! You will always be apart of #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/F2GH84gIhw — Brad Henson (@bradleychenson) December 8, 2020

Great game by Alex Smith, KC thanks you. #ChiefsKingdom — Marquis L. Jones (@MarquisLJones1) December 8, 2020

#AlexSmith - still getting it done for the #Chiefs — Tom Thompson (@govthos) December 8, 2020

Alex Smith you glorious man you! #ChiefsKingdom — Shane Vitosh (@svitosh) December 8, 2020