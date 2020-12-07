Patrick Mahomes’ record dominance of AFC West and four other key stats from Sunday

The Chiefs are bullies.

That’s got to be the feeling from the standpoint of the rest of the AFC West teams, because the Chiefs have dominated the division unlike anything we’ve seen in the NFL over the past 50 years.

That’s according to NFL Research, which shared this stat following the Chiefs’ 22-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday night:

The @Chiefs are now 31-4 against the AFC West since 2015 -- the best record by any team in divisional games in any 6-year span since the 1970 merger — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 7, 2020

That’s an .886 winning percentage, which seems about as good as it can get.

However, the Chiefs have been even better during the stretch in which Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback. In the Super Bowl era, no quarterback has done what Mahomes is doing to the AFC West:

Patrick Mahomes is 16-2 (.889 win pct) with a 102.2 passer rating in his career against AFC West opponents



Mahomes is the only QB in the Super Bowl era with a .750+ win pct and a 100+ passer rating in divisional games (minimum 5 starts) https://t.co/8AnXRnGLgO — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 7, 2020

Here are four other stats of note to come from Sunday’s game:

1. Kelce on cusp of another record

The NFL noted tight end Travis Kelce has 1,114 receiving yards this season and needs 264 yards over the last four games to break George Kittle ‘s single-season record for a tight end (1,377 receiving yards in 2018).

Kelce is 5 yards behind Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf (1,119) for the NFL lead in receiving yards, and no tight end has ever led the NFL in that category.

During Sunday’s game, Kelce extended his record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for a tight end.

2. Mahomes on cusp of record

Mahomes completed 25 of 40 passes for 318 yards and a touchdown against Denver. It was his 25th 300-yards game, the most in Chiefs history. He is one away from an NFL record.

Here are the most 300-yard games through four seasons in NFL history (via the Chiefs):

26: Kurt Warner (1998-01)

25: Mahomes (2017-20)

22: Dan Marino (1983-86)

21: Andrew Luck (2012-15)

3. Butker moves up

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made an extra point and all five field-goal attempts against the Broncos. He passed Ryan Succop for third in the Chiefs’ career scoring list. Here is top five from the Chiefs:

1,466: Nick Lowery (1980-93)

1,231: Jan Stenerud (1967-79)

528: Butker (2017-20)

517: Ryan Succop (2009-13)

500: Priest Holmes (2001-07)

Butker topped 100 points for the season for the fourth straight year.

4. Sorry Denver

Circling back to the AFC West, the Chiefs won their 11th straight game against the Broncos. Denver’s last win came on Sept. 17, 2015, just weeks before the Royals won the World Series.

The Chiefs said they tied for the longest win streak against the Broncos in franchise. The Chiefs also won 11 straight from 1964-1969.