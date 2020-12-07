Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz blasts Jets for terrible defense on Raiders’ winning TD

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) AP

The biggest play from Sunday’s NFL games helped the Raiders stay in the thick of the playoff race and kept the Jets in line to get the top pick in next year’s draft.

Las Vegas trailed New York by four points with 13 seconds to play when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw a 46-yard bomb to Henry Ruggs III for a touchdown and a shocking 31-28 victory.

HENRY RUGGS FOR THE GO-AHEAD TD!!!!#LVvsNYJ | CBS pic.twitter.com/82kLmV1e5a — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 6, 2020

It was a great pass ... and a terrible defensive call. Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz couldn’t believe the Jets blitzed when all they needed to do was keep the Raiders (who didn’t have any timeouts) out of the end zone.

Someone needs to tell me why the heck you’d play Cover 0 with 10 seconds left. After just getting burned in the end zone for what should have been a TD. Come on. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) December 6, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There has been talk about the Jets trying to tank to get the first overall pick in next year’s draft so they can get Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who grew up in Excelsior Springs, called for the blitz that allowed the Raiders to win the game.

Schwartz doesn’t believe Williams was thinking about the 2021 draft when he dialed up the blitz.

You can’t convince me they got THAT guy, in the heat of the moment, to call a loser on purpose. If he gets hired next year then we’ll re-visit and I’ll say you were all correct. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) December 6, 2020

Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who is now with Fox Sports, wasn’t so sure the fix wasn’t in.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but watch this and tell me the #Jets weren’t trying to lose this game.



Cover 0, with 13 seconds left & you spy Derek Carr like he’s Mike Vick in his prime?? pic.twitter.com/FR53RF1sxU — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 6, 2020

Whatever the case, Jets safety Marcus Maye wasn’t trying to lose, and he called out Williams after the game.

“That situation, just has to be a better call,” Maye told the New York Post. “We gotta execute, but you gotta help us out at the same time.”