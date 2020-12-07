Here is Eric Stonestreet’s Chiefs-centric intro to the ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

NBC Sports tapped the actor who played Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s brother to narrate an introduction to Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs fans may recall the fictional Randy Reid was played by K-State grad/KCK native/Big Slick co-host/”Modern Family” actor Eric Stonestreet at last year’s training camp.

Stonestreet wears his love for the Chiefs on his sleeve, so he was the natural choice to narrate a video about quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the success he’s had at such a young age.

Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP and the Super Bowl LIV MVP, was called “the most beautiful thing in football.”

Here is what Stonestreet said: “If someone once said the saddest thing in life is talent wasted, maybe the saddest thing in football is regular-season dominance upended come January. But then there is this guy. Promise personified. Excellence executed. Not just an NFL MVP, with another likely on its way, but the Super Bowl MVP, and still only 25 years old. This is the most beautiful thing in football. Talent in full bloom. Talent unlimited. Talent that finds a way to amaze you every time you get a look at it.”

Here is the video, from Twitter user Mitchel Summers:

This Chiefs intro by Eric Stonestreet was INCREDIBLE. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/I2vb91EKpC — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 7, 2020