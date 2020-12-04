ESPN analyst outlines the seven things it’ll take for Chiefs to not win the Super Bowl

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky joined “The Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday and was asked who he would take to win the Super Bowl: the Chiefs or the other 31 NFL teams?

Orlovsky, the former NFL quarterback, didn’t hesitate. He’d take the Chiefs.

“Chiefs in a runaway,” Orlovsky said. “No one’s beating them. I wrote this down this morning. This is how the Chiefs are going to not win the Super Bowl this year.”

Orlovsky then listed seven things that has to happen in a playoff game if the Chiefs aren’t going to repeat.

The Chiefs would have to play their “C” game The opposing team must control the possession time An opponent must force the Chiefs to kick field goals three times instead of scoring a touchdown The Chiefs must be forced to drive the field An opponent must stop the Chiefs’ explosive pass game An opposing quarterback has to create special plays as much as Patrick Mahomes In the fourth quarter, the opponent must make big plays

“People think it’s the Tennessee Titans that can beat the Chiefs,” Orlovsky said. “If you told me they had (injured offensive lineman) Taylor Lewan I’d be a little bit more on board with that. I think the team that can do it is the Buffalo Bills. I think the Bills can go punch-for-punch with them offensively. I think their quarterback can make some weird plays that go above X’s and O’s and they can be explosive offensively.”

Patrick responded by saying the Chiefs were lucky to win Super Bowl LIV and trailed in all three playoff games.

“That’s fair,” Orlovsky said. “But if they go down 14, I still 100% unequivocally believe in them. Their quarterback does so much stuff with his physical talent and then his brain, he sees things so fast. Because if they go down 14, they’re still gonna have 50 plus snaps. That’s why holding the football is such a big deal.

“And yes, they probably could have, and arguably should have, lost the Super Bowl. But that was a ridiculously good defense in San Francisco. Another team that I would give you, I think the Colts have a chance because they’re cut the same way as San Francisco was last year.

“I just I look at that (Chiefs) offense and I go, ‘There’s no flaw.’ (Tight end Travis) Kelce is the best player in football that’s not a quarterback ...”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Patrick stopped Orlovsky and asked if he really believes Kelce is better than Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who was the No. 3 player on the NFL Top 100 list.

“For me, yes, just because he brings so much offense to their offense before the ball ever gets snapped,” Orlovsky said. “The amount of times they place him in specific positions to get the coverage is such an advantage because it doesn’t just effect the outcome of the play after the snap.”

Here is Orlovsky talking about the Chiefs and Kelce being the best non-quarterback player in the NFL: