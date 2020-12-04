Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in talks to join Phil Mickelson golf event

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be competing in a different sport on a Monday night next year.

Bryan Zuriff, the executive producer for “The Match” on TNT, talked about bringing in Mahomes for the next iteration of the golf event.

“The Match” began in 2018 when golf legends Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods played a head-to-head match for charity. In May, the duo added partners: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former Colts/Broncos star Peyton Manning.

Mickelson teamed with Charles Barkley last month and faced off against Manning and Steph Curry in “The Match 3.”

Now Zuriff is eyeing a fourth edition of the 18-hole charity event and has talked with Mahomes’ camp.

Golf is one of Mahomes’ favorite pastimes. This past summer he and tight end Travis Kelce took part in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament near Lake Tahoe.

“I felt like I had to pivot off of Tiger with something with like a Charles (Barkley) and now we’re going to put Charles back in the booth and we’re going to get back out there with another pro, probably a couple guys that know who they are,” Zuriff said Wednesday on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

“And we’re going to team up with a defining athlete and they’ll take on Phil and another defining athlete, probably in the football space next. You know, I’m thinking of a midsummer night, slow night in sports and sort of ‘The Match: Monday Night Golf Edition’ is kind of what I’m thinking.”

Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, co-hosts of the Sirius XM show, asked which football player might be invited.

“I love Pat Mahomes, he loves golf,” Zuriff said. “And I think he brings a young demo (demographic) to this, similar to like Steph Curry. And you know, maybe Tom comes back, maybe Peyton, there’s definitely a lot of options there. So we’ll figure it out. But you know, Pat is somebody that we’re definitely talking to, and he’s talking to us. So we’re excited about the potential of bringing a guy like him to the fold.”

Who might Mahomes partner with? Golf.com reported Justin Thomas could join “The Match 4” and play with Mahomes.

Thomas is currently the third-ranked player in the world and won the 2017 PGA Championship.