NFL Network analyst shows why Chiefs’ Mahomes-to-Hill connection worked so well Sunday

The Chiefs’ had 11 drives in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and three ended with a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Tyreek Hill.

Throw out the game-ending drive that clinched the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory, and 30% of the Chiefs’ drives were capped by Mahomes-to-Hill throws.

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger sought to break down why the Chiefs had such success with that connection.

Baldinger raved about the play design on the first Mahomes-to-Hill pass: a 34-yard completion that opened the game.

“If I’m a team struggling in this league right now, I want (Chiefs offensive coordinator) Eric Bieniemy,” Baldinger said. “I want him tomorrow. I want him tonight if I could. Like, if Bieniemy is the guy that’s putting this together or (head coach) Andy Reid or (quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator) Mike Kafka, I want them all.”

Baldinger continue to show how the play designs, Mahomes’ quick throws and deceptive eyes and Hill’s speed were a dangerous combination.

Of the last touchdown throw, a 20-yard pass, Baldinger said: “You can wear a pair of Birkenstock sandals right now and a pair of Bermuda shorts and make this throw, because none of those pass rushers are getting near you. Just make the right throw. Throw it right by the ear hole of Carlton (Davis).”

Here is the video:

