For Pete's Sake
Kansas farmers are showing their support for the Chiefs in creative ways
Chiefs jackets, caps, hoodies, flags and jerseys are on full display all around Kansas City, even when it’s not Red Friday.
But support for the Chiefs extends well beyond the city.
For example in Caldwell, Kansas, which is south of Wichita and not far from the Oklahoma border, the Lungren family turned some hay bales into artwork. Specifically, a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce:
Earlier this year, farmer Rocky Ormiston made a gigantic Chiefs logo on his farm in Kismet, Kansas, in the southwest part of the state. It covers a whopping 122 acres:
“If you can’t have fun with ag, then what’s the point of doing it?” Ormiston, owner and operator of Ormiston Farms, told KSN-TV.
