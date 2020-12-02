Kansas farmers are showing their support for the Chiefs in creative ways

Chiefs jackets, caps, hoodies, flags and jerseys are on full display all around Kansas City, even when it’s not Red Friday.

But support for the Chiefs extends well beyond the city.

For example in Caldwell, Kansas, which is south of Wichita and not far from the Oklahoma border, the Lungren family turned some hay bales into artwork. Specifically, a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce:

@PatrickMahomes to @tkelce for a @Chiefs TOUCHDOWN!!! The idea was several months in the making, it all came together the last 2 days on US-81 (Caldwell, KS). Bale art has been a Lungren Family tradition for 25 yrs, thanks @Saravb5 for including me the last 12. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Ytq2iQN3lj — Casey Walkup (@CaseyWalkup) November 28, 2020

The idea was months in the making & it all came together last week on US-81 near Caldwell, KS. Bale Art has been a Lungren Family tradition for 25yrs, now we do it to honor our dad who passed two years ago!

#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/yUpsqwIpt3 — Lungren Family Farm Bale Art (@LungrenBaleArt) December 1, 2020

Earlier this year, farmer Rocky Ormiston made a gigantic Chiefs logo on his farm in Kismet, Kansas, in the southwest part of the state. It covers a whopping 122 acres:

No photoshop here! Worlds largest @chiefs arrowhead is in SW Kansas. Still need the multi varieties to change color but it’s coming out as nice as a Super Bowl win! @PatrickMahomes @Mathieu_Era @espn @NFL @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JOCsIw14X4 — Rocky Ormiston (@rockormiston2) August 6, 2020

“If you can’t have fun with ag, then what’s the point of doing it?” Ormiston, owner and operator of Ormiston Farms, told KSN-TV.