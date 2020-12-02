While calling the KU game, Dick Vitale asked his wife to get him something to eat

Reminders that 2020 is a year unlike any other are ever-present.

For example, fans watching Kansas’ 65-62 win over Kentucky on Tuesday night could hear the players talking, their shoes squeaking on the floor and shots hitting the rim at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Then something really weird happened.

After Kentucky made a three-pointer in the first half, ESPN announcer Dick Vitale, who was working at home, jokingly asked his wife, Lorraine, for a snack.

This was the exchange with play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman.

“They made a three, Dan! They made a three! Oh wow. I’m gonna celebrate. Hey, Lorraine, Lorraine get me something to eat in that kitchen,” Vitale said.

Shulman, said with a laugh: “Dick, just get it yourself at halftime. Go get it yourself.”

Vitale responded: “I’m trying to get the pizza ready at halftime, Lorraine. That’s the value of being at home. You’ve got to be yourself.”

Here is the clip (if the video doesn’t play, tap or click here):

Once again, that’s not an exchange anyone would expect to hear during a college game. But it’s peak 2020.