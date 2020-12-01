Denver, KC restaurants make I-70 barbecue bet for charity on Chiefs-Broncos outcome

The Chiefs are a heavy favorite to win an 11th straight game against the Broncos in the series between AFC rivals.

But if the Broncos should happen to pull the upset, there are going to be some happy kids in Denver and Kansas City.

That’s because Joe’s Kansas City and G-Que barbecue in Denver made a bet on Sunday’s game. The loser will buy lunch for 100 kids in each city.

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones will work with Operation Breakthrough to feed the kids if the Broncos prevail. That’s not a bad prize for seeing your favorite team lose.

Should the Chiefs win again, former K-State offensive lineman Dalton Risner will make sure the kids get the Denver barbecue through his foundation.

Bronco Week! The I70 BBQ Bet is on! Its Joe's vs @GQueBBQ in Denver. Loser buys lunch for 100 kids in each city for a great charity. Our man @StoneColdJones has selected @OB_Inc_KC and former K Stater @Dalton_Risner66 is choosing @RisnerupF. Oh and there is a championship belt! pic.twitter.com/C66kwmuCEs — Joe's Kansas City (@joeskc) November 30, 2020

Jason Ganahl, founder G-Que barbecue, tweeted this:

This Sunday it’s going down! https://t.co/2MO2Q0DGp3 — Jason Ganahl (@GQueBBQ) November 30, 2020

