Patrick Mahomes made national headlines for Sunday’s Chiefs game. Here’s what was said

Will the day come when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fails to amaze fans and NFL observers alike?

Perhaps, but it doesn’t seem to be coming anytime soon. On Sunday, Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 win against the Buccaneers.

Once again, Mahomes generated headlines across the country. Here is a sample of what was written.

Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel wrote a column headlined, “This is Patrick Mahomes’ NFL, and Tom Brady realized it 2 seasons ago.”

Here is a portion of what he wrote: “Brady remains the greatest winner the sport has known and a megastar if only because of what he is still trying to achieve at 43 years of age.

“Yet, this isn’t a fair fight, even if officially they are 2-2 in games played against each other. The gap between them, let alone their teams, is greater than the scoreboard.

“If they were to match up again, it would have to be back in Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl. There’s a good chance Kansas City is there.”

Adam Schein of NFL.com wrote a column with this headline, “Patrick Mahomes the clear MVP? Browns legit? Buccaneers broken?”

Schein wrote it’s an “unadulterated fact” that Mahomes is the MVP. Here is a snippet from that column: “Mahomes is a generational, Jordan-esque unicorn. He makes the extraordinary feel ordinary. In the month of November, Mahomes averaged 399.5 passing yards per game while completing 72.9 percent of his throws. In those four contests — all wins, naturally — he posted a 14:1 TD-to-INT ratio and 123.1 passer rating.

“Celebrate. Validate. Appreciate. And schedule that parade for this coming February, too. Yep, that’s right. After earning league MVP in his first year as a starter and Super Bowl MVP in Year 2, Mahomes is poised to claim both this season.”

Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times wrote a story with the headline, “What we learned from Week 12 of the NFL season.”

While also saying no one can guard Tyreek Hill, Hoffman wrote about Mahomes. This is an excerpt: “In the must-see play of the game, Patrick Mahomes, who increasingly seems assured of winning his second career Most Valuable Player Award, completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Hill in which the ball traveled more than 60 yards in the air.”

Eric Adelson of the Washington Post wrote a story with this headline: “Tom Brady rallies the Bucs, but Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill show why Chiefs are NFL’s best.”

Here is a portion of what he wrote: “But Mahomes, a former MVP who will be one of the favorites again this season, rarely seems addled. Much like Brady himself for so many years, Mahomes’s poise usually overrides his problems. And when he needed to run out the clock, he did — with a combination of precise throws and the occasional scramble that kept Brady from getting a final chance to give Tampa Bay the lead.

“The Chiefs’ defending champion offense may be better than ever this year, with the addition of rushers Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le’Veon Bell. But those guys weren’t crucial in this game as Mahomes and Hill turned a soft turf into a paved runway.”

Kaelen Jones of The Ringer wrote a story headlined “Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are as exceptional as ever.”

Here is a snippet from the story: “If there was ever an offense that best epitomizes a “pick your poison” group, it’s this Chiefs unit. Mahomes, a leading MVP candidate, can make every throw at every level—and he’s among the best at buying time with his legs. His receiving corps, headlined by Hill and Kelce (who’s on pace to become the first tight end to ever record five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons) challenges defenses in ways that are incomparable to any other group in the league.”

The New York Post had a story with this headline: “Patrick Mahomes’ competition for NFL MVP is fading.” There was one key quote.

“It’s Mahomes and there’s nobody else,” said Vinny Magliulo, a veteran Las Vegas bookmaker and VSiN oddsmaker. “Aaron Rodgers is second, but he’s not a close second.”