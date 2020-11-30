Patrick Mahomes sets NFL career mark and six other key stats from Sunday’s Chiefs game

As if the Packers’ 41-25 win over the Bears on Sunday night wasn’t punishment enough for Chicago fans, an NBC Sports graphic made the night even worse.

Over the past week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has dropped from first to third in the NFL’s career list of quarterback rating. Who leapfrogged him? First it was Houston’s Deshaun Watson on Thursday and then it was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.

The Bears could have drafted either Mahomes or Watson in 2017 and Rodgers continues to torment Chicago. So that graphic had to be a kick in the gut for Bears fans.

Mahomes, who has a 110.7 quarterback rating, finally got to the minimum number of passes (1,500) and is well ahead of Watson, as Twitter user Bird Law Expert noted:

The gap between the new career #1 in passer rating and #2 is the same as the gap between #2 and #11 pic.twitter.com/R3gpcZNF4k — Bird Law Expert (@RealBirdLawyer) November 30, 2020

Here are six other stats fans may have missed from the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

1. Mr. November

Most Chiefs fans are aware of Mahomes’ incredible success in the month of September in his career, but he had a great November this year.

In fact, CBS Sports said Mahomes’ per game average of 399.5 yards in the Chiefs’ four games this month set an NFL record. These numbers are really good:

Patrick Mahomes has OWNED November



W-L: 4-0

Pass YPG: 399.5 (NFL record)

Comp%: 72.9

TD-INT: 14-1

Yds/Att: 8.8@PatrickMahomes is unreal #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/CQZZYtkFpc — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 30, 2020

2. Quite a first half

Mahomes threw for 359 yards in the first half of Sunday’s game, the most in an NFL regular-season contest in the last 40 years as ESPN Stats & Info noted:

Patrick Mahomes' first-half passing yards are the most in a regular-season game in these spans.



Peyton Manning had 361 pass yards in the first half of a playoff game vs the Broncos in the 2004 season (game played in Jan. 2005). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 29, 2020

3. No. 1 and No. 2

The top two in receiving yards in the NFL? It’s Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

CBS Sports said it’s been 40 years since a team finished a season with the top two in receiving yards:

Tyreek Hill (1,021) and Travis Kelce (978) are now 1 and 2 in the NFL this season in rec yards.



The last time 2 teammates completed a season as No. 1 and 2 in rec yards was the 1980 Chargers (John Jefferson, Kellen Winslow) pic.twitter.com/1wy2WildrI — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2020

4. Hill in elite company

Hill had 269 receiving yards Sunday. The Chiefs said that output, along with a 10-catch, 215-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Rams in 2018, Hill is the sixth player in NFL history with two-career games of at least 10 receptions, at least 200 receiving yards and at least two receiving touchdowns.

Hall of Famers Don Hutson and Jerry Rice did that as did Amari Cooper, Chad Johnson and Art Powell.

5. Another Mahomes record

The Chiefs said Mahomes is the first player in NFL history with at least 30 completions and 300 passing yards in four consecutive games.

In his career, Mahomes has five games with at least 400 passing yards and three touchdowns. Only former Dolphins star Dan Marino has done that in his first four seasons (Marino had six such games).

6. Road warriors

The Chiefs have won nine straight road games dating to last season, tying a franchise mark, as the team noted. Here are the longest road winning streaks in Chiefs history:

9: 1966-67, 2016-17, 2019-20

6: 1967-68

5: 1968-69, 1971-72