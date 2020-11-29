Kansas City Star Logo
Epic first quarter by Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill inspired many fun memes from NFL fans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) pulls in a 44-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) pulls in a 44-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Jason Behnken AP

Coming into Sunday’s Chiefs game, Tyreek Hill had 100-plus receiving yards in two straight contests.

Any question about whether Hill could make it three in a row were erased midway through the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

In the first 15 minutes of the game, Hill had 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Hill’s huge opening quarter led to many memes from NFL fans and media sites. Here is what was being shared on Twitter, starting with this from Pro Football Focus:

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” had this:

Rich Eisen of the NFL Network had a “Rocky” meme:

ESPN’s “SportsCenter” tweeted:

Bleacher Report shared this:

The Ringer used this meme:

NFL fans got in on the fun as well:

Even though it’s not a meme, it’s worth noting that Hill impressed Lakers star LeBron James:

