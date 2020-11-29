Epic first quarter by Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill inspired many fun memes from NFL fans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) pulls in a 44-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) AP

Coming into Sunday’s Chiefs game, Tyreek Hill had 100-plus receiving yards in two straight contests.

Any question about whether Hill could make it three in a row were erased midway through the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

In the first 15 minutes of the game, Hill had 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Hill’s huge opening quarter led to many memes from NFL fans and media sites. Here is what was being shared on Twitter, starting with this from Pro Football Focus:

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” had this:

A quick check in on Tyreek Hill's stats...



...IN THE FIRST QUARTER pic.twitter.com/mERFYdKSX0 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 29, 2020

Rich Eisen of the NFL Network had a “Rocky” meme:

7 catches

203 yards

2 TDs

1:32 left in FIRST QUARTER@cheetah pic.twitter.com/1Kdd1Hdzln — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 29, 2020

ESPN’s “SportsCenter” tweeted:

Tyreek Hill after 200 yards in the FIRST QUARTER: pic.twitter.com/K9uTPobvbb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2020

Bleacher Report shared this:

Tyreek Hill after getting 203 yards in the 1Q @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/VNfWQfHOw3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

The Ringer used this meme:

Tampa Bay DBs watching the ball sail over their heads and hit Tyreek Hill right in the hands.pic.twitter.com/g0bjVzDXoR — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) November 29, 2020

NFL fans got in on the fun as well:

Mahomes ready to throw another bomb to Tyreek Hill Like: pic.twitter.com/hRev5ZchZv — MD.Takes (D️V Bound) (@MDTakes) November 29, 2020

Even though it’s not a meme, it’s worth noting that Hill impressed Lakers star LeBron James:

My GOODNESS CHEETAH!!! Insane G! @cheetah — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2020