Nearly the entire nation will see Chiefs-Buccaneers game on Sunday
The Chiefs’ game Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be seen in all 50 states.
But it won’t be a national broadcast because parts of the country will not see the game as a result of the Denver Broncos playing at the same time on a different network.
The Chiefs-Buccaneers game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. and will air on CBS (Ch. 5). Here is the TV coverage map for the game, courtesy of 506Sports.com:
CBS Sports’ top team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for the game.
In Kansas City, viewers will also get the Raiders-Falcons game at noon on CBS, and the Cardinals-Patriots game, also at noon, but on Fox 4.
Here are the broadcast assignments for all Week 12 games on Sunday:
Raiders at Falcons, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Amanda Balionis
Cardinals at Patriots, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver
Titans at Colts, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn
Browns at Jaguars, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
Panthers at Vikings, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake
Chargers at Bills, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely
Dolphins at Jets, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and AJ Ross
Giants at Bengals, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman and Laura Okmin
Saints at Broncos, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Lindsday Czarniak
49ers at Rams, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Brock Huard and Jennifer Hale
