Two sensational (and underappreciated) catches by Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill against Raiders
These are wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s statistics from the Chiefs’ 35-31 win over the Raiders on Sunday night:
A game-high 11 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.
The Chiefs said it was the 14th time Hill had 100 or more receiving yards in a game in his career. It was also the fourth straight game in which Hill has scored a touchdown.
There were two catches that won’t be shown as the top highlights, but there were terrific.
The first came in the opening quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 6-yard pass to Hill. That coverage by Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson couldn’t have been much tighter, yet Hill made the grab (Twitter video by Mitchel Summers):
Lawson was even closer on this 9-yard reception in the fourth quarter and appeared to slightly deflect the ball. It was no problem for Hill (Twitter video by The Checkdown):
Hill isn’t just as quick as a cheetah, he’s a reliable pass catcher.
