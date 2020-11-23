‘Insano!’ Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning drive for Chiefs wows LeBron James

If you were going to make a list of the greatest athletes in the United States, the top two would likely be Lakers star LeBron James and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Sunday night, their orbits crossed paths. Mahomes led the Chiefs on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that took all of 75 seconds and was capped by a 22-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. That gave the Chiefs a 35-31 lead with 28 seconds to play and they beat the Raiders in Las Vegas.

And it was while a national television audience was watching. That included James, who teamed with Mahomes this summer on a voter registration initiative.

James tweeted after the game that he never doubted Mahomes would come through in the clutch but still called it “Insano.”

I mean was there any doubt on that drive!?!?! No there wasn’t. @PatrickMahomes Insano! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 23, 2020

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That’s greatness recognizing greatness. Mahomes appreciate the shout-out from James:

Appreciate you my brother! https://t.co/UqcKAuHPzi — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 23, 2020