Pitching Ninja video recaps Zack Greinke’s most interesting moments from 2020 season

Former Royals pitcher Zack Greinke willingly tipped his pitches at times during the 2020 season and let it be known he preferred games without fans in the stands.

Greinke, who had a 3-3 record with a 4.03 ERA for the Houston Astros, also spent time during games in the stands in 2020. There weren’t a lot of dull moments when Greinke pitched this year.

Rob Friedman, better known by his social media name, Pitching Ninja, packaged a bunch of those Greinke highlights into a video recap of the season.

It’s a fun look back at a memorable 2020 season for Greinke, perhaps the most interesting person in Major League Baseball: