For Pete's Sake
There are five marquee NFL games in Week 11. All five will be on TV in Kansas City.
This is a rarity for the NFL, but there are three great prime-time pairings in Week 11.
Things kick off Thursday with an NFC West showdown between the Cardinals and Seahawks, who are both 6-3. It ends Monday night with the 6-3 Rams facing the 7-3 Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, on ESPN.
And, of course, there is the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the 8-1 Chiefs and 6-3 Raiders in Las Vegas. That game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. and will be shown on NBC (Channel 41). Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya will work the game.
On Sunday afternoon, Kansas City viewers will get to see three other games, including that day’s two marquee contests. It begins at noon with the 6-3 Titans at 6-3 Ravens on CBS (Channel 5) with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call.
At 3:25 p.m., the game between the Packers (7-2) and Colts (6-3) from Indianapolis will be shown on Fox (Channel 4) in Kansas City. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews are the broadcasters for that game. That trio will also work Thursday night’s Seahawks-Cardinals game.
Here is the TV coverage map for the late Sunday games, courtesy of 506Sports.com:
There are five NFL games in Week 11 that feature teams that both have a winning record. All five will be shown in KC, although one is on ESPN.
The Eagles at Browns game, which kicks off at noon, also will air in Kansas City on Fox 4.
Here are the broadcast teams for all of Sunday’s games:
Steelers at Jaguars, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn
Patriots at Texans, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and AJ Ross
Falcons at Saints, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver
Bengals at Washington, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
Eagles at Browns, noon on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Lindsay Czarniak
Lions at Panthers, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman and Laura Okmin
Dolphins at Broncos, 3 p.m. on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins
Jets at Chargers, 3 p.m. on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely
Cowboys at Vikings, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake
