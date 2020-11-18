Trio of NFL Network analysts think Raiders again can have success vs. Chiefs defense

Did the Raiders discover a formula for beating the Chiefs with their 40-32 win at Arrowhead Stadium last month?

It was the most points the Chiefs have allowed in a game since the 54-51 loss to the Rams on Nov. 19, 2018.

On Tuesday night, the “Total Access” analysts on the NFL Network discussed whether Las Vegas can repeat its offensive success against the Chiefs when the teams play on Sunday night.

Jeffri Chadiha, DeAngelo Hall and Michael Robinson believe the Raiders’ output on Oct. 11 wasn’t a fluke.

“That 40 points was legit and they came in with a serious game plan, with serious talent and they got serious results,” Chadiha said. “You look at the Raiders this year, in seasons past they had Derek Carr struggling, not having the weapons around him. Now he’s got Henry Ruggs going deep. He’s got Nelson Agholor going deep. He’s got a Pro Bowl tight end in Darren Waller and a Pro Bowl running back in Josh Jacobs and they were really able to get into the Chiefs weaknesses, which are the cornerback play and the linebacker play.

“Those guys aren’t great in coverage, and they exposed that. But the Chiefs are saying the right things. In fact after that game, Tyrann Mathieu, their safety said ... he’s never been more motivated than he is right now, so he wants to get back at this team.”

DeAngelo Hall examined film showing how the Raiders broke open some big plays against the Chiefs last month.

“This Kansas City secondary can’t blow coverages especially when it’s laid out for you right there,” Hall said.

Robinson talked about the Raiders’ rushing attack, which has had 160 yards or more in three straight games. Jacobs has already run for 700 yards this season.

“This kid is electric,” Robinson said. “You look at the Kansas City Chiefs run defense, they give up almost 140 rush yards a game, and I think the reason why they give up that much, obviously teams are trying to play keepaway, keep the ball away from Patrick Mahomes.

“You look at this first matchup, the Las Vegas Raiders, they kept the ball for 10 minutes more than the Kansas City Chiefs, again limiting the possessions. You just have to know the type of team you’re playing. You’re playing the Kansas City Chiefs, and they’re explosive, so I think sometimes the defense gets exposed because you can’t be good everywhere.

“You got an explosive offense, you got a bend but don’t break defense, and I think in the running game is where they give up a lot more plays than they would like to.”

Our @NFLTotalaccess crew break it all down pic.twitter.com/XbYSnGUjw8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 18, 2020