Watch highlights of DeAndre Baker, who is expected to join Chiefs’ practice squad

Despite an 8-1 record and the top spot in the AFC West, the Chiefs continue to seek ways to upgrade their roster.

On Tuesday night, The Star’s Sam McDowell reported the Chiefs plan to sign former Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker to their practice squad. Baker was a Giants’ first-round draft pick a year ago, but he was charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm in May and released by New York. On Monday, all charges were dropped.

The Giants had three first round picks in 2019, and selected Baker with the 30th overall pick. Chiefs fans may wonder what the team is getting in Baker, and I found some highlights.

In January, the New York Giants shared this video breakdown of Baker from his rookie season:

The Checkdown shared these highlights of Baker at Georgia:

Here is Baker’s work at the NFL Combine:

