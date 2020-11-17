For Pete's Sake
ESPN made a great ‘Monday Night Football’ graphic based on the movie ‘Office Space’
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ended an ugly streak during Minnesota’s 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
Cousins had been 0-9 on “Monday Night Football,” the worst record of any quarterback in NFL history. Joe Namath and Archie Manning had both been 0-6, and they are now back atop the list of worst performances on Mondays.
To mark Cousins ending that dreadful losing streak, the ESPN graphics department paid homage to “Office Space,” the 1999 movie.
If you are unfamiliar with the movie, the main characters have to deal with many headaches at the fictional company, Initech. That includes a malfunctioning copier, but the trio of workers get their revenge mob style, taking it to a field and smashing it to bits.
Kudos to the graphics workers at ESPN for this gem (and to Twitter user CJ Fogler for sharing it):
The red stapler and the coffee mug are two nice touches.
