Jimmy Fallon reveals weird quote from Chiefs’ Travis Kelce was a ‘Tonight Show’ prank

On Sept. 26, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce joined a Zoom call with local media members.

The first question was if coach Andy Reid pushed the team harder in practice following an overtime win against the Chargers and before facing the Ravens in Baltimore.

“There’s not a week that goes by where Coach Reid isn’t going to get on you. That’s his job,” Kelce said. “Sometimes you just have to be like, ‘Take it easy rollercoaster tycoon.’ You know what I mean? Really get him to calm down because what he’s trying to do is make sure that everybody is on top of their game, especially in a big game like this. Great practices usually turn into great performances on Sunday or Monday in this matter. That’s why we love coach Reid because he’s always on our tail, making sure that we’re doing the right things and trying to get better.”

Yeah, Kelce really said rollercoaster tycoon. And no, no one knew why (or if) he was talking about the video game.

Turns out, Kelce joined other NFL players in a prank conceived by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” It’s a “Drop It In” segment and Fallon had players use unexpected phrases during interviews.

Taking part in the joke were the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf, Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski, Titans’ Ryan Tannehill, Bears’ Allen Robinson, Steelers’ Terrell Edmunds, Rams’ Jalen Ramsey and Kelce.

It’s a funny bit and kudos to Gronkowski, who was asked to explain his odd statement and did his best to make it sound like a saying from his mother.

Here is the video from Fallon’s show, which aired Monday night (although it’s missing Fallon’s intro for the bit):

