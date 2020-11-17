With Monday’s game on the line, the Bears turned to ex-Chiefs quarterback Tyler Bray

Chiefs fans who watched Monday night’s dreadful Vikings-Bears game to its conclusion got a bit of a surprise.

When Bears quarterback Nick Foles left the game because of a leg/hip injury, viewers might have expected to see Mitchell Trubisky, who opened the season as the Bears starter. But Trubisky was out with a shoulder injury, so Tyler Bray took the field with the Vikings leading by six points and less than a minute to play.

Yep, that’s the Bray who was a backup with the Chiefs from 2013-17. His most memorable moment with the Chiefs came in Patrick Mahomes’ 2017 debut at Denver. With the game seemingly in hand, Bray entered and fumbled on his first snap. The Broncos took it back for a touchdown.

After a three-and-out that included a Bray incompletion, Denver got the ball back and scored a touchdown that tied the game at 24-24. Mahomes then returned and led the Chiefs on a drive that led to a game-winning field goal.

On Monday night, Bray completed his first pass in an NFL game, an 18-yard throw to running back Ryan Nall. After spiking the ball to stop the clock, Bray threw three incompletions, including this dreadful pass on fourth down, clinching the Vikings 19-13 win:

“Nobody home,” indeed. One has to think/hope that miscommunication was to blame for that throw.

Bray entered in a tough spot having to lead the Bears 80 yards in 37 seconds. Still, fans were, well, not impressed.

I'll say this about Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky. They're definitely better than Tyler Bray — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) November 17, 2020

That Tyler Bray fourth down pass maybe the worst I have ever seen in the history of the league? — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) November 17, 2020

Tyler Bray is so bad ESPN doesn’t know who he is @DrunkKhalilMack @DrunkFoles pic.twitter.com/AmOAWZSIrC — aiden (@aidenlubs) November 17, 2020

The Tyler Bray Experience was everything I thought it could be — Coach Letterman (@3YearLetterman) November 17, 2020

Tyler Bray just had the worst 4th down throw I’ve seen in my life. — Sami Jarjour (@JarjourSami) November 17, 2020

tyler bray will be purchasing his own beverages https://t.co/16xlMMdN3w — Jazib Gohar (@jazibgohar21) November 17, 2020

Only significant development from this game is that now we get to add Tyler Bray’s name to the laundry list of bad QBs that Allen Robinson has had to play with in his career. — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) November 17, 2020

Tyler Bray completed the first pass of his career tonight. https://t.co/l1TgDtQ0kM — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) November 17, 2020

Tyler Bray on the last drive of the game pic.twitter.com/UROadceslh — John Clemens (@JClemens13) November 17, 2020

AND THE TYLER BRAY ERA ENDS — Josh Noel (@hopnotes) November 17, 2020