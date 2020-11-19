For Pete's Sake
Pro Football Hall of Fame is displaying Chiefs offensive lineman’s clothing
Chiefs fans haven’t seen offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif during the 2020 season, but he is still wearing team-branded clothing at his other job.
Duvernay-Tardif, the lone medical doctor on an NFL roster, opted out of the 2020 NFL season so he could work on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic in his native Canada.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote in July in a Twitter message announcing his decision to skip the season.
He added: “Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”
While Duvernay-Tardif has made no indication he will step away from the game for good, he has landed a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Well, the work clothes from his current job have.
The Hall of Fame is displaying a lab coat and medical scrubs. The latter has a Chiefs logo.
Duvernay-Tardif wrote on Twitter that he was “truly honored to receive this recognition,” and dedicated it to others.
