Pro Football Hall of Fame is displaying Chiefs offensive lineman’s clothing

Chiefs fans haven’t seen offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif during the 2020 season, but he is still wearing team-branded clothing at his other job.

Duvernay-Tardif, the lone medical doctor on an NFL roster, opted out of the 2020 NFL season so he could work on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic in his native Canada.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote in July in a Twitter message announcing his decision to skip the season.

He added: “Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

While Duvernay-Tardif has made no indication he will step away from the game for good, he has landed a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Well, the work clothes from his current job have.

The Hall of Fame is displaying a lab coat and medical scrubs. The latter has a Chiefs logo.

Duvernay-Tardif wrote on Twitter that he was “truly honored to receive this recognition,” and dedicated it to others.

Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
