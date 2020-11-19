Pro Football Hall of Fame is displaying Chiefs offensive lineman’s clothing

Chiefs fans haven’t seen offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif during the 2020 season, but he is still wearing team-branded clothing at his other job.

Duvernay-Tardif, the lone medical doctor on an NFL roster, opted out of the 2020 NFL season so he could work on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic in his native Canada.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote in July in a Twitter message announcing his decision to skip the season.

He added: “Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

While Duvernay-Tardif has made no indication he will step away from the game for good, he has landed a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Well, the work clothes from his current job have.

The Hall of Fame is displaying a lab coat and medical scrubs. The latter has a Chiefs logo.

Newest artifacts to arrive at The Hall: medical scrubs & lab coat of @LaurentDTardif.



The starting OG for the @Chiefs in #SuperBowl LIV, he stepped away from his football career this season to utilize his doctorate in medicine to help fight the COVID pandemic.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/1wOIxiXBU1 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 14, 2020

Duvernay-Tardif wrote on Twitter that he was “truly honored to receive this recognition,” and dedicated it to others.

I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I accept this on my behalf but also on behalf of all frontline workers who have dedicated their lives to protect our communities. Thank you! #Frontline #Sacrifice #Covid #Healthcare https://t.co/72vxu4NDcQ — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) November 16, 2020

