During Masters practice round, golfer gets hole-in-1 after ball hits pond (seriously)

Plenty of everyday golfers have hit a ball in the water. But how many can say they ended up with a hole-in-1?

But that’s what Jon Rahm did Tuesday.

During a practice round at The Masters, Rahm’s first shot at the 16th hole skimmed across the pond, reached the green, rolled for an eternity and rolled into the cup.

Yep, it was a hole-in-1, and it was miraculous, awesome, stunning ... you pick the adjective.

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

If you plan to watch The Masters this weekend, expect to see that replay frequently.

Here are some of the reactions to the shot:

That must be, without any question, the greatest hole in one in history. I'd like to see a better one. — Stephen Wood QC (@SWood1405) November 10, 2020

They do that in the practice round at #16. There are lots of little nuanced things on tour. Some days the caddie takes the shot, etc. — Gator Chet (@gatorchet) November 10, 2020

Saw Rory hit one there on the practice day a few years back... everyone went nuts. — gregmacp (@gregmacp) November 10, 2020

there should be a second honorary jacket for trickshots and incredible coincidences like this. maybe in mint green. — megahellion (@MxEzraJ) November 10, 2020

Mind blowing. I'm not a big golf person but that surely 1 of the best that! — Dick Turpin (@DickTur00245076) November 10, 2020