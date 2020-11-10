Kansas City Star Logo
During Masters practice round, golfer gets hole-in-1 after ball hits pond (seriously)

Plenty of everyday golfers have hit a ball in the water. But how many can say they ended up with a hole-in-1?

But that’s what Jon Rahm did Tuesday.

During a practice round at The Masters, Rahm’s first shot at the 16th hole skimmed across the pond, reached the green, rolled for an eternity and rolled into the cup.

Yep, it was a hole-in-1, and it was miraculous, awesome, stunning ... you pick the adjective.

If you plan to watch The Masters this weekend, expect to see that replay frequently.

Here are some of the reactions to the shot:

