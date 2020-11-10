ESPN anchor thinks NFL should change MVP award to Patrick Mahomes Award

Last week, a pair of NFL pundits made the case that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ greatness is being taken for granted.

One likened Mahomes to former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan, who was acknowledged as the greatest player when he was active. Despite that, Jordan didn’t always win the MVP award.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg made that same argument that Mahomes is the best in the NFL but may not win the MVP award this year — although he was the 2018 NFL MVP.

“What has happened in all of sports is that MVP has become sort of a narrative award. It’s the reason Michael Jordan didn’t win it practically every year during his career,” Greenberg said. “It’s the reason LeBron James probably should have two or three more regular-season MVPs.

“There’s a narrative here: we want to give it to other people. The narrative this year, at least in part, is it’s Russell Wilson’s turn. He’s never even gotten a vote and I’m all good with that.

“But here’s the reality: For the next 15 years, Patrick Mahomes is the MVP. He’s the best player in the league and he’s the most valuable. So my suggestion is let’s rename the award the Patrick Mahomes Award and just present it to the next most valuable guy.

“I think it actually makes sense. It’ll alleviate a lot of these problems and that way you don’t have to give him the MVP every single year and continue to pursue the narrative, which is what this award has been.”

Chiefs fans will think that’s a good idea. Fans of other teams? Maybe not.

Here is the clip of Greenberg:

The Patrick Mahomes Award.



Like most geniuses, I won’t be fully appreciated until long after my time. pic.twitter.com/me6EaZloIy — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 10, 2020

