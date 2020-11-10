Former NFL quarterback lists three reasons why Bills are top threat to the Chiefs

Last month, the Chiefs went to Buffalo and beat the Bills 26-17 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 26 passes for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but the Chiefs’ running game was the big story as they rolled up 245 rushing yards.

The Chiefs, 8-1, are hoping to make a second straight trip to the Super Bowl, and many think their biggest AFC rivals are the Steelers, 8-0, or the Ravens, 6-2.

But ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, the former Detroit Lions quarterback, thinks the Bills, 7-2, are the biggest threat to the Chiefs. Orlovsky gave three reasons why on Monday, one day after Buffalo beat Seattle 44-34.

“To beat the Chiefs, you have to be explosive on offense,” Orlovsky said on “Get Up.” “You just have to create big explosive plays. You know who’s No. 1 in the NFL in explosive plays on offense? The Kansas City Chiefs. You know who is No. 2? Buffalo Bills.

“The second reason would be this, you have to have a quarterback that can go above X’s and O’s. You’re gonna get good play calls from a lot of different teams. You better go above X’s and O’s, because sometimes the defense is going to make a good play, a big play, can you kind of create on your own?

“And then the third thing it would be this: they’ve got really good coaching staff. (Bills offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll looked at that game and said, ‘You know what? Seattle’s pass defense is not very good. We’re gonna throw the ball a bunch.’ They threw the ball I think every first down. Every first down it felt like they were throwing the ball. (Receiver) Stefon Diggs is great. (Defensive coordinator) Leslie Frazier was outstanding with his defensive plan. I think that the Bills are the best and most-equipped team to beat the Chiefs.”

