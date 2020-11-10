Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on why he thinks Eric Bieniemy will be a successful head coach

The third time should be the charm for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

After being passed over the past two offseasons for head coaching jobs in the NFL, it would be a big surprise if Bieniemy doesn’t get one of the 32 coveted spots early next year.

Two teams (Texans and Falcons) have fired their head coaches since the start of the 2020 season, and ESPN estimates that at least three other teams might have openings.

Before applying for any of those jobs that are or might come open, Bieniemy might want to forward this video of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a prospective employer. While on the “Huddle and Flow” podcast, Mahomes discussed the reasons why he thinks Bieniemy will be a great head coach.

“The first thing you always hear about him is how he holds everybody accountable and that’s true,” Mahomes said. “I mean from the top down, from the first player on the roster to the last player on the roster, he’s going to make sure that you’re handling your business and you’re doing whatever it takes (for) the betterment of the team and to make the team better.

“And then I think that work ethic is something that’s truly important that people don’t talk about as much. I mean he’s a guy that’s in the facility it seems like all the time. The man must sleep here. I mean I’m never in the facility and don’t see that guy in here. And so he relates to everybody. He’s very involved in the offensive game-planning and and making plays week in and week out, and I think he’s someone that he’ll be able to go in and set a culture, no matter where it is, and be able to hold people accountable and really hold them to the standard of being a champion.”

Here is the clip:

THIS! @Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes on what OC Eric Bienemy would bring as an HC. From the Huddle and Flow podcast with @JimTrotter_NFL and me. https://t.co/oeEqbx3kFI pic.twitter.com/9LB1e3D9ML — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 5, 2020

This is a link to the entire podcast episode with Mahomes.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER