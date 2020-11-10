NFL Films video shows why Patrick Mahomes’ underhand passes work so well for Chiefs

NFL Films produces a lot of cool videos, but the weekly “Turning Point” series is one of the best.

You may recall what NFL Films did with “2-3 Jet Chip Wasp” after the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV.

Last week NFL Films took a closer look at the Patrick Mahomes’ middle-zone touchdown throws this season to Travis Kelce (against the Jets) and Anthony Sherman (at the Ravens). Both were underhand throws, and it wasn’t simply because Mahomes wanted to try out that style of passing.

NFL Films shows that Mahomes was able to hide that the pass was thrown, which wasn’t the case in a 2018 game at New England. In that instance, the Chiefs ran the “Smoked Sausage” play to Sherman and it was stuffed.

So Mahomes threw it underhand to Sherman against the Ravens this season, and it went for a touchdown.

And on “Stampede Right” (the throw to Kelce), key members of the Jets defense couldn’t see the ball until it was too late, as NFL Films noted.

“The Chiefs are making football look fun and easy,” the NFL Films narrator said.

Chiefs fans will like this video:

