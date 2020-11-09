On missed tackle, Philip Rivers looked like ill-fated Raiders of the Lost Ark soldier

From the outset, I must confess to being a pretty big “Raiders of the Lost Ark” fan.

Having seen the movie a few dozen times, I can pick up on some subtle moments that maybe others might not catch.

That’s why when the viral video of Colts quarterback Philip Rivers slipping and falling before trying to tackle a Ravens defensive player who recovered a fumble seemed oddly familiar.

First, here’s Rivers’ unfortunate moment:

See those flailing legs and arms? That looked like a moment from “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

In the movie, Indiana Jones steals the Ark of the Covenant as it’s being transported to Cairo. But not before being shot, thrown through the windshield of a truck, climbing underneath the truck, then regaining control of the vehicle.

Indy throws a hapless German soldier, played by the late stuntman Sergio Mioni, through the windshield. That soldier is run over and his reaction sure looked like Rivers trying to make the tackle.

You know, the flailing legs and arms. Here is the scene in the movie, which was rated PG:

Maybe it’s just the fanboy in me, but that looked a lot like Rivers on Sunday. Well, minus the truck.

If you’ve never seen “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” it’s on Netflix. Here is a link to the entire Desert Chase scene, which is one of the best chase sequences in movie history and a great way to spend 8 minutes, 35 seconds.