Chiefs fans are concerned about Harrison Butker’s extra-point struggles
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed an extra-point attempt during Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Panthers.
This, unfortunately for Butker, wasn’t his first miss on an extra-point try this year. He’s now 27 of 33 on extra-point attempts, an 81.8% success rate. Oddly, he’s better on field goals (88.2%).
In his first 46 games with the Chiefs, which includes this season’s opener, Butker was 142 of 149 (95.3%) on point-after tries. In the next eight games, he’s 23 of 29 (79.3%).
Craig Stout of the Arrowhead Pride blog, which is dedicated to the Chiefs, noted Butker is the only kicker since 2015 to have more than 30 attempts with less than an 82% conversion rate. In 2015, the NFL moved the extra-point attempts back to the 15-yard line.
Are those stats worrisome? Fans showed their concern Sunday following the Chiefs’ victory. Here is a sample of what was being said on Twitter:
