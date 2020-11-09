Chiefs fans are concerned about Harrison Butker’s extra-point struggles

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed an extra-point attempt during Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Panthers.

This, unfortunately for Butker, wasn’t his first miss on an extra-point try this year. He’s now 27 of 33 on extra-point attempts, an 81.8% success rate. Oddly, he’s better on field goals (88.2%).

In his first 46 games with the Chiefs, which includes this season’s opener, Butker was 142 of 149 (95.3%) on point-after tries. In the next eight games, he’s 23 of 29 (79.3%).

Craig Stout of the Arrowhead Pride blog, which is dedicated to the Chiefs, noted Butker is the only kicker since 2015 to have more than 30 attempts with less than an 82% conversion rate. In 2015, the NFL moved the extra-point attempts back to the 15-yard line.

Are those stats worrisome? Fans showed their concern Sunday following the Chiefs’ victory. Here is a sample of what was being said on Twitter:

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Honestly at a point where I want to go for 2 every single time. Our conversion rate is likely to be 50% or better....and we can keep from ruining Butker who has been fine on FG this season. https://t.co/p6rHThgO25 — kcmoemaw (@kcmoemaw) November 8, 2020

These Butker extra points are going to catch up with us eventually — G Moe (@Gmoebmoekareful) November 8, 2020

We literally need to sign another kicker for XP and just have Butker for field goals — Jackson McDonald (@jackiejarrod428) November 8, 2020

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Butker is going to lose us the AFC championship — David Bessa (@DBessa711) November 8, 2020

I get it. The kicker misses, blame the kicker.



But that isn’t the whole story rn. Townsend is a rookie and he’s not consistent enough with the holds. It’s 50/50 blame, between him and Butker. I want Colquitt back just for holds. Or at least invite him back to coach. — Derek Reed (@DerekReed64) November 8, 2020

The Butker XP stuff looks like the yips more than anything technical. I wonder if a sports psychologist would help — Jake “Georgia Guy” Koko (@kokorisj) November 8, 2020

Love Butker but the consistent missed extra points is going to bite us in the ass soon. — Marc Mann (@marcmann67) November 8, 2020

Seriously though, can we start talking about this? Butker is 80% on extra points for the year, Chiefs have the best offense in football. Like just assuming a league average conversion rate it's a no-brainer, why aren't the Chiefs doing this? https://t.co/3dqgMBgG1D — Ethan Douglas (@EthanCDouglas) November 8, 2020

Butker's kicking issues and what needs to be corrected prior to postseason play — Jay Will (@The_OGJustin) November 8, 2020

I would almost be okay with them signing an extra point specialist and have Butker do just kickoffs and anything over 40. — Tyler The Bobblehead (@BobbleheadTyler) November 8, 2020

Maybe it’s time to consider another option than Butker. One of these days, his inconsistency will cost big... — Pierre-Michel Fortin (@55marvin55) November 8, 2020

I know wind may have been an issue, but seriously...Butker - worst PAT % in the NFL, and worse % since they moved the FG line back. Very concerned. — Congo (@Congo24256982) November 9, 2020

They need to sit down with Butker and have a talk. — Dem Savage Demon Semen (@SammyMojito) November 8, 2020

Butker has to figure it out or he is gonna cost KC a shot at another title. — Jake (@IA_Hawkins) November 8, 2020

What is your feeling about Butker’s extra-point slump? Vote in our poll: