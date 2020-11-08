Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Highlights from Chiefs’ 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday

It was an entertaining, stressful and sometimes frustrating game for Chiefs fans on Sunday.

But when Joey Slye’s 67-yard* field goal attempt sailed wide right (and short), the Chiefs had clinched a 33-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Yes, 67 yards!

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was his usual dominant self, throwing for 372 yards and four touchdowns. His quarterback rating was 121.7.

Here are highlights from the game (if the video won’t play, click or tap here):

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Looking for the Chiefs touchdowns and nothing else, they are below, starting with Mahomes’ 1-yard scoring throw to Demarcus Robinson:

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a 4-yard touchdown catch:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in a 28-yard scoring pass:

Hill also had this 2-yard touchdown catch:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service