Highlights from Chiefs’ 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday

It was an entertaining, stressful and sometimes frustrating game for Chiefs fans on Sunday.

But when Joey Slye’s 67-yard* field goal attempt sailed wide right (and short), the Chiefs had clinched a 33-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Yes, 67 yards!

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was his usual dominant self, throwing for 372 yards and four touchdowns. His quarterback rating was 121.7.

Here are highlights from the game:

Looking for the Chiefs touchdowns and nothing else, they are below, starting with Mahomes’ 1-yard scoring throw to Demarcus Robinson:

Showtime to Honey Thunder for our first touchdown of the game #CARvsKC on FOX pic.twitter.com/KPtNkCjo50 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 8, 2020

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a 4-yard touchdown catch:

We take the lead #CARvsKC on FOX pic.twitter.com/KUpIJR2gbG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 8, 2020

Receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in a 28-yard scoring pass:

Hill also had this 2-yard touchdown catch:

Patrick has a career in darts waiting for him after football is over #CARvsKC on FOX pic.twitter.com/gtgD9q7tAv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 8, 2020