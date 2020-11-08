Chiefs’ Travis Kelce leveled a Panthers safety with a huge stiff-arm

Tight end Travis Kelce had a big game Sunday in the Chiefs’ 33-31 win over the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce topped 140 receiving yards before the end of the third quarter, and his longest reception went for 44 yards. That play included a huge stiff-arm against Carolina’s Tre Boston.

The catch was made at the Carolina 29-yard line, and Kelce cut back toward the middle of the field.

At the 25-yard line, Boston tried to tackle Boston, but it didn’t go well for the Panthers safety. Kelce easily shoved him to the ground.

Carolina cornerback Rasul Douglas eventually took down Kelce, but not after Kelce gained a few more yards.

It was a powerful catch and run by Kelce, who had a team-high 10 catches Sunday and a game-high 159 receiving yards.

Check out that stiff-arm:

Kelce now has 7.234 receiving yards in his career.

