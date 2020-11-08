Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu broke up a Panthers pass with a fantastic diving play

Watching this play as it unfolded Sunday, it seemed as if Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s pass for Robby Anderson was just a tad off the mark.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was playing tight coverage, but he didn’t appear to impact the play in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium..

Replay changed that narrative.

Turns out Mathieu made an incredible play, knocking the ball away at the last second while diving. This is one of the best plays of the season for the “Honey Badger”/”Landlord.”

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the Panthers scored later on the drive.