Here is the 100th career touchdown pass of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career

Move over Dan Marino.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his 100th career touchdown pass during Sunday’s game against the Panthers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, setting an NFL record.

Mahomes reached the century mark in his 40th career game. Marino, the former Miami Dolphins star who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, needed 44 games and had been the record holder.

For much of Sunday’s game, Mahomes seemed out of sorts on many of his pass attempts to Tyreek Hill. But the two were perfectly in sync on this 28-yard score that increased the Chiefs’ lead to 26-17.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mahomes, 25, is two behind Alex Smith for fourth on the Chiefs’ all-time list. Len Dawson is Chiefs’ franchise leader with 237.