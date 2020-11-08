Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes went in motion, took the snap and threw TD pass vs. Carolina

On paper, this went down as a 1-yard touchdown pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Demarcus Robinson.

In reality, there was a whole lot more going on with this play during Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Let’s begin with Mahomes, who walked to his right behind the line of scrimmage, then went back in motion behind the center. Mahomes grabbed the snap on the run, then circled back to the right.

Robinson was lined up to the left and ran toward the middle of the end zone. Mahomes threw a dart to Robinson for the touchdown.

That’s a lot for a defense to focus on trying to stop, and well, the Panthers’ couldn’t. Here is the play:

Showtime to Honey Thunder for our first touchdown of the game #CARvsKC on FOX pic.twitter.com/KPtNkCjo50 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 8, 2020

The Chiefs had a name-the-play contest:

Whoever gets closest to guessing the name of the play gets a follow back https://t.co/KMeQR3Hnsj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 8, 2020

