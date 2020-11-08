For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes went in motion, took the snap and threw TD pass vs. Carolina
On paper, this went down as a 1-yard touchdown pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Demarcus Robinson.
In reality, there was a whole lot more going on with this play during Sunday’s game against the Panthers.
Let’s begin with Mahomes, who walked to his right behind the line of scrimmage, then went back in motion behind the center. Mahomes grabbed the snap on the run, then circled back to the right.
Robinson was lined up to the left and ran toward the middle of the end zone. Mahomes threw a dart to Robinson for the touchdown.
That’s a lot for a defense to focus on trying to stop, and well, the Panthers’ couldn’t. Here is the play:
The Chiefs had a name-the-play contest:
