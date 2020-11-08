Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes went in motion, took the snap and threw TD pass vs. Carolina

On paper, this went down as a 1-yard touchdown pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Demarcus Robinson.

In reality, there was a whole lot more going on with this play during Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Let’s begin with Mahomes, who walked to his right behind the line of scrimmage, then went back in motion behind the center. Mahomes grabbed the snap on the run, then circled back to the right.

Robinson was lined up to the left and ran toward the middle of the end zone. Mahomes threw a dart to Robinson for the touchdown.

That’s a lot for a defense to focus on trying to stop, and well, the Panthers’ couldn’t. Here is the play:

Top headlines in your inbox

Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Chiefs had a name-the-play contest:

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service