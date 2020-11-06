Map shows the most despised NFL team in each of the 50 U.S. states

Do you have map fatigue?

Many people have spent the better part of the week staring at the election results from the 50 states*, but here’s an NFL version of the United States map.

*Well, really just five these last few days

The NFL writers at sportsinsider.com, which offers tips for gamblers, tracked more than 90,000 geotagged tweets since the start of the season, looking for phrases in each state such as “I hate the Patriots” or “I hate the Raiders.” This may not be the most scientific methodology, but it makes for a fun map.

The most hated team in Kansas: the Las Vegas (née Oakland) Raiders. Fans in Missouri loathe the Rams most of all, which makes sense since the franchise bolted for California in 2016.

The Chiefs are the most disliked NFL team in Nevada and Utah. Here is the full map:

The most detested NFL team? It’s the Steelers (eight states), followed by the Packers (six states) and the Super Bowl runner-up 49ers (five states).

Among AFC West teams, the Raiders are the most despised team in four states and the Chiefs are in the two previously mentioned.