TV broadcast map and announcers for Chiefs-Carolina Panthers game on Sunday

The Chiefs will be playing a rare Sunday noon game on Fox (Ch. 4) this weekend.

Carolina, 3-5, will be at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs, 7-1, in Kansas City’s first game against an NFC South team in the 2020 season.

The Chiefs hold a 4-2 lead against the Panthers in the all-time series. At Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs have won two of the three games in the series. That includes a 27-21 victory on Dec. 12, 2012.

Calling Sunday’s game for Fox will be Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston with Pam Oliver working as the reporter.

Here is the broadcast map for the Chiefs game, courtesy of 506Sports.com:

The Chiefs game will be shown in the pink areas; the Giants-Washington game is in blue; the Seahawks-Bills game is in green; the Bears-Titans game is in orange; and the Chargers-Raiders game is in yellow. Courtesy of 506Sports.com

Kansas City also will see the Broncos-Falcons game at noon on CBS (Ch. 5) and the Cowboys-Steelers game at 3:25 p.m. on CBS (instead of Dolphins/Cardinals).

Here are the broadcast teams for the other Week 9 games of the NFL season (from the networks and 506Sports):

Broncos at Falcons, noon on CBS: Greg Gumbel, Rich Gannon and Jay Feely

Steelers at Cowboys, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Ravens at Colts, noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Seahawks at Bills, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Brock Huard and Greg Jennings

Lions at Vikings, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Bears at Titans, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler and Chris Spielman

Texans at Jaguars, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Giants at Washington, noon on CBS: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Raiders at Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth

Dolphins at Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Michael Grady