NFL contingency plan includes expanded playoff field and no byes, report says

Much of the season remains, but the Chiefs, 7-1, are currently trailing the Steelers, 7-0, in the race for the lone bye in the AFC playoffs.

But if the COVID-19 pandemic forces the NFL to make changes to the regular-season schedule, there may be no bye weeks in the postseason. NFL.com reported the league’s competition committee met Monday and “discussed a contingency plan of having a 16-team playoff bracket if upcoming games are lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

That story says the NFL still plans to play the full slate regular-season games in the original 17-week scheduled, but an 18th week could be added if needed.

COVID-19 cases with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots have caused schedule changes this season. Other teams have had to hold meetings away from their facilities following positive cases, most recently the Packers and Browns.

If a full season’s worth of games can’t take place, NFL.com reported, the competition committee discussed expanding the postseason field by two teams to 16. That would eliminate the bye week for the top seed, which would play the No. 8 team in each conference.

“After playoff entrants were determined, seeding would be carried out according to winning percentage, regardless of whether teams had the best record in their division,” the NFL.com story says.

With nine weeks remaining in the NFL season, the Chiefs are currently second in the AFC. They would face the Cleveland Browns, who have a 5-3 record and are seventh in the conference, if the season ended today.