Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on kids dressing like him for Halloween: ‘It’s really cool’
It’s become an annual tradition since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs’ starting quarterback.
Each Halloween, kids dress like Mahomes as they prepare to extract candy from neighbors, family and friends.
That often has meant a particularly good costume has gone viral. For instance, many people will remember this from 2018:
Last year, a wheelchair costume was widely shared (you can see that in the video above).
A photo of a Joplin boy was widely shared last week:
During his weekly interview with KCSP (610 AM), Mahomes was asked about kids dressing like him for Halloween, particularly the boy from Joplin.
“It’s really cool,” Mahomes said. “My mom actually showed me and it’s really cool, especially for the kids and stuff like that, that they’re doing that, dressing up as me. I can remember dressing up as other players as I grew up.”
You can listen to the Mahomes interview here.
