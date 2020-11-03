Toronto Raptors reportedly have begun discussions about playing in another city

The list of cities that could house the Toronto Raptors for the 2020-21 season is growing.

Last week, Kansas City made known its interest in having the Raptors play at the T-Mobile Center for just the one season. A temporary home might be necessary if Canada continues to keep American citizens from entering the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As The Star’s Sam Mellinger reported, Missouri and Kansas lawmakers, along with Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas, co-signed a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Raptors owners. That letter explained why Kansas City would be a great home away from home for the Raptors. The T-Mobile Center also wrote to Silver, explaining the building’s suitability in hosting NBA games.

At that time, Louisville had been suggested (and quickly dismissed) as a possible home, and the city of Buffalo made a pitch for the Raptors. Now more candidates have been identified.

The New York Daily News reported the Raptors have had discussions with other cities about housing the team. Those places include Newark, New Jersey, Nashville and Tampa Bay.

“While some of those destinations offer a warmer climate, none can match the geographical sense of The (Prudential Center in Newark),” wrote the Daily News’ Stefan Bondy.

“It’s about 15 miles from Barclays Center and MSG (Madison Square Garden). Driving to the Sixers’ home, Wells Fargo Center, takes about 90 minutes. Boston is 225 miles north. Washington D.C. is 220 miles south.”

The Raptors play in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Geography could be Kansas City’s biggest foe in landing the Raptors, whose preference remains to play games in Toronto.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week the NBA is considering playing something akin to a baseball series in the upcoming season.

Sources: NBA and Board Governors continued discussion on call today about playing something resembling more of a baseball series to limit travel outside of bubble. For example, a team might travel to New York and play its two road games against Knicks and one vs. Nets. https://t.co/ObuqSkNXCB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2020

Bondy said the Raptors have reached out to the Newark Housing Authority, which owns the Prudential Center.

“The Raptors have spoken to the operators of the Prudential Center about using their 19,500-seat arena, according to a source. It’s one of a few options for (Raptors president) Masai Ujiri’s squad, and a preference for the NBA because of its close proximity to all of Toronto’s division foes,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Lucas continues to use the Raptors “We The North” hashtag whenever possible to show Kansas City’s continued interest in having the NBA team play at the T-Mobile Center.

Kelce is just trying out for the Raptors. #FreeTheDunk #WeTheNorth — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 1, 2020

Now things are as they should be. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/VSB0V7SHNp — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 30, 2020