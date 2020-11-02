Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: Carolina Panthers

The first half of the 2020 season is in the books, and the Chiefs have yet to face a team from the NFC.

That will change Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Carolina Panthers, 3-5, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Panthers have lost three straight.

It’s the first of four games in the next two months against teams from the NFC South for the Chiefs.

Each week I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Panthers ahead of Sunday’s game, which kicks off at noon and will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5):

1. McCaffrey update

Star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was an All-Pro a year ago, has missed Carolina’s last six games because of a high ankle sprain. But he returned to practice last week and likely would have played in the Panthers didn’t have a Thursday game. All signs point to him facing the Chiefs.

“I hope Christian will be back next week,” coach Matt Rhule, the former Baylor coach, said Friday.

A healthy McCaffrey, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,392) a year ago, would give the Panthers offense (ranked 25th in scoring 22.4 points per game) an immediate upgrade.

Backup Mike Davis has started the previous six games, rushing for 350 yards and catching 38 passes for 244 yards. He has scored four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving).

2. Teddy’s time

In his first season with the Panthers, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has completed 71.6% of his passes for 2,106 yards. He has thrown nine touchdowns with six interceptions. It’s his most starts in a season since 2015 with the Vikings.

In addition to his throwing, Bridgewater has rushed 30 times for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury before the 2016 season and has finally been given another chance to be the starter.

3. Look for Robbie

Former Jets receiver Robbie Anderson is Bridgewater’s top target with 51 receptions for 688 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Curtis Samuel has 29 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown. Samuel also has run the ball 19 times for 91 yards and two scores.

Tight end Ian Thomas has 10 receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

4. Cornerback strength

Free safety Jeremy Chinn has a team-high 67 tackles, and he’s picked off a pass. Chinn was the NFL’s rookie defensive player of the month in October.

Cornerback Donte Jackson has a team-high three interceptions with 110 return yards. Pro Football Focus shared this about Carolina’s defensive backs:

Panthers: only team with three top-25 graded CBs in coverage:

15. Rasul Douglas - 75.6

21. Corn Elder - 73.0

The Panthers have struggled stopping teams on third down. Opposing teams have converted 54.2% of the time.

Carolina’s defense is 13th in the NFL in points allowed (24.1).

5. Look for Pharoh

Kicker Joey Slye has made 18 of 21 field-goal attempts, and hasn’t missed on 14 tries inside the 40-yard line. Joseph Charlton is averaging 47.8 yards per punt. Pharoh Cooper is averaging 24 yards per kickoff return and 5.3 yards on punt returns.

Days before the Chiefs’ fake punt, the Panthers ran one on Thursday against the Falcons: